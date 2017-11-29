State police to collect winter clothing donations

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police say they’re taking part in a clothing drive this winter.

ISP District 9 has announced it will work with the Salvation Army to collect new or slightly used coats, hats, gloves, snowsuits and boots. Donations can go to the Illinois State Police Headquarters at 801 S. 7th St. in Springfield.

Hours for the drive will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and end at 5 p.m. on Dec. 20. State police say the idea behind the drive is to help people in need in central Illinois.

“ISP hopes everyone will open their hearts and help make this Christmas warm and happy for all,” District 9 leaders said in a press release.

