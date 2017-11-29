Golf fundraiser money presented to school district

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield Public Schools will benefit from money raised in a golf outing earlier in 2017.

The Springfield Public Schools Foundation accepted $22,500 from Horace Mann Educators Corp. on Wednesday after the company put on its Charity Golf Classic. That event raised $45,000 in total when it happened on Aug. 14.

Springfield schools and For the Kids will each take half of the golf outing’s fundraising total. Springfield district leaders say they want to spend the money on technology upgrades across its schools.

“Businesses such as Horace Mann truly understand the importance of supporting our students and schools,” said Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Gill. “Horace Mann’s investment in our students today will help prepare tomorrow’s workforce.”

For the Kids says it wants to use its share to fund a scholarship in honor of Dwayne Hallman, a former Horace Mann executive who died earlier this year. It will support a student pursuing an accounting or finance degree.

“We lost a very good friend this year,” said For the Kids leader Gary Lowery. “Dwayne and his wife came from a family of educators. They understand the importance of education, and the Hallman family decided to create the Dwayne Hallman Scholarship Fund.”

The Springfield Public Schools Foundation is a nonprofit aimed at providing Springfield Public Schools and students will resources. Its leaders say it funds education programs, teacher grants and classroom equipment.