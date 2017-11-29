Salvation Army depends on local donations

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Food baskets, cloths, toys for tots and shelter. The demand for services from the Decatur Salvation Army remain strong through the holiday season.

“Unfortunately, there’s still a large demand as far as people needing help,” Major Wes Dalberg told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “We’re really looking at families who may, or may not, be homeless. They may be at risk of becoming homeless.”

The Salvation Army is now in a critical period of fundraising with a large percentage of its annual revenue coming from collections made in the coming weeks.

Red kettles, which are often seen with bell ringers outside of stores, will account for nearly $150,000 in collected donations. The total goal for fundraising in this effort is $470,000. Many of the donations are made in the form of checks sent directly to the Salvation Army offices.

A special fundraising gala will take place on December 14th. Tickets are $50 per person, or $450 for a table of ten.

The Salvation Army also uses a Kettle Club as a fundraiser and sells a specialty Red Kettle Coffee packaged locally.

All donated proceeds stay in Decatur.