No injuries in EIU dorm attic fire

Posted:

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – First responders say a fire started on a college campus Wednesday night.

First responders say they went to the scene of a reported structure fire at Douglas Hall on the Eastern Illinois University campus. Coles-Moultrie County 911 Cecom shared a notice about the fire to Facebook at about 7:40 p.m.

Charleston firefighters told WAND-TV a fire started when an electric motor sparked as maintenance employees worked in the attic of the building. Those workers pulled a fire alarm to evacuate Douglas Hall for safety. Students later returned to their rooms. 

Maintenance workers had to scoop out burning insulation for safety. The fire did not cause any injuries and damage was minimal.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More