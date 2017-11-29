No injuries in EIU dorm attic fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – First responders say a fire started on a college campus Wednesday night.

First responders say they went to the scene of a reported structure fire at Douglas Hall on the Eastern Illinois University campus. Coles-Moultrie County 911 Cecom shared a notice about the fire to Facebook at about 7:40 p.m.

Charleston firefighters told WAND-TV a fire started when an electric motor sparked as maintenance employees worked in the attic of the building. Those workers pulled a fire alarm to evacuate Douglas Hall for safety. Students later returned to their rooms.

Maintenance workers had to scoop out burning insulation for safety. The fire did not cause any injuries and damage was minimal.