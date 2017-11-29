Child's use of lighter named cause of fire

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters say a child playing with a lighter caused a fire to start.

Just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters say they responded to the 1000 block of Decatur’s North Monroe Street. The family had already evacuated from the house when firefighters arrived. Crews say it took 15 minutes to control the fire.

Firefighters say a child was playing with a lighter in a closet, which caused items in that closet to catch fire. The flames caused $6,000 of damage on the second floor and in a converted attic area.

A report from first responders says the fire did not cause any injuries.

Firefighters say a fire detector helped the family realize what was happening and leave the house in time.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More