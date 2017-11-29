Child's use of lighter named cause of fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters say a child playing with a lighter caused a fire to start.

Just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters say they responded to the 1000 block of Decatur’s North Monroe Street. The family had already evacuated from the house when firefighters arrived. Crews say it took 15 minutes to control the fire.

Firefighters say a child was playing with a lighter in a closet, which caused items in that closet to catch fire. The flames caused $6,000 of damage on the second floor and in a converted attic area.

A report from first responders says the fire did not cause any injuries.

Firefighters say a fire detector helped the family realize what was happening and leave the house in time.