Multiple fire departments work to put out fire in an Effingham apartment building

Effingham, Ill. (WAND) – Multiple fire agencies worked to put out a six alarm fire in an Effingham apartment building Tuesday. The original call was to a two story, six unit apartment building on 421 W. St. Louis Avenue.

When Effingham fire fighters arrived heavy smoke was coming from the middle of the building. The fire was discovered in a kitchen. The fire fighters found the fire started with a plastic coffee pot on or near a hot plate on the counter next to the stove.

The people who lived in the apartment were in the process of moving out and had left with a truck load of items prior to the fire department being dispatched. The kitchen is heavily damaged. No residents were displaced and no one was injured in the fire.