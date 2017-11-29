Police: Woman stole money from accounts, forged signatures

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A credit union employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers.

Macon County deputies say 49-year-old Karen Buxton, who works for ADM Credit Union, took over $66,000 from two people. They say she make fake email accounts in order to enroll both customers in online banking, with the goal of preventing bills from going to their homes.

A sworn statement from the Macon County Sheriff's Office says Buxton also forged signatures in some banking transactions involving the accounts of the customers. Deputies say Buxton told police she used the money for “eating out”, helping a family member pay bills and covering funeral expenses.

Deputies say an investigation showed someone took over $31,000 from the first customer’s account between Nov. 2016 and Aug. 2017. They say someone stole a nearly identical amount of money from a second customer’s account between March and October of 2017.

Deputies say the credit union told them Buxton took $300 from an ADM Credit Union register.

Buxton’s bond is set at $10,000. She’s in the Macon County Jail and faces a charge of theft.