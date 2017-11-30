Season preview: MacArthur Generals

MacArthur brings nearly its entire lineup back from 2016-17's high-octane squad which had peaks like handing statewide No. 1 Lanphier its first loss of the season. Now in 2017-18, head coach Ron Ingram and Co. are looking to take the next step: grabbing control of the Central State Eight. This year's lineup will contend for the most athletic in all of Central Illinois and it can go eight, nine players deep. Consistency is its main point of improvement.



2016-17 record: 17-12, lost to Eisenhower in 3A regional semifinals

Head coach: Ron Ingram (4th year at MacArthur, 58-31) (.652)

Key returners: Wing: 6-4 Amir Brummett (Northern Illinois football commit), 6-4 Armon Brummett, 6-2 Zach Briggs

Guard: 6-1 Keenan Ingram, 6-1 Ray Neal, Jr.

Key additions: Forward: 6-1 MJ Bond-Thomas (LSA transfer), 6-4 TJ Gaines (Eisenhower transfer)

Key question: Can the Generals band together as a team and squeeze the most out of their high, high potential?

Key games: Capital City Showcase vs. Springfield High 12/2, vs. Lanphier 12/16, Collinsville Tournament 12/28-12/30, Non-City Tournament @ Rochester 1/12-1/20, vs. Jennings (MO) @ O'Fallon Shootout, @ Lanphier 2/10, vs. Eisenhower 2/20