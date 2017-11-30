Season preview: MacArthur Generals

Season preview: MacArthur GeneralsPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Police: Woman stole money from accounts, forged signatures
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A credit union employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers.
-
1 dead, 1 critical in rollover crash on I-72
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police say one person died after a rollover crash on Tuesday evening.
-
Child's use of lighter named cause of fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters say a child playing with a lighter caused a fire to start.
-
No injuries in EIU dorm attic fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – First responders say a fire started on a college campus Wednesday night.
-
FBI wanted fugitive captured in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect on the FBI’s most wanted list was arrested in Danville, according to Danville police.
-
Decatur's Darius Adams tearing up CBA
CHINA -- The hits keep on coming for MacArthur graduate Darius Adams. First it was Chinese Basketball Association Finals MVP, then FIBA Champions Cup MVP. Now Darius Adams finds himself statistically on top of the league that boasts the most former NBA players of any overseas. Adams' social media handle is @Mr_MakeItLukEZ and he's done just that this season, leading the league with 40.6 points per game to go with 6.5 assists (5th), 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals (T-4th). He's shoot...
-
Coroner: No foul play in apartment fire death
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters say one person is dead after a fire at a senior community center.
-
Illinois lawmakers discuss legal marijuana
CHICAGO, Ill (WAND)- Should Illinois legalize marijuana? That was the topic of discussion at joint House and Senate committee Tuesday.
-
The Fabric Cobbler finds growth in Forsyth
Forsyth, IL (WAND) - The Fabric Cobbler boasts the most bolts of fabric in Central Illinois.
-
NBC fires Matt Lauer
NBC News says longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer has been fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior."
-
Most Popular Videos
-
The Fabric Cobbler finds growth in Forsyth
-
1 dead, 1 critical in rollover crash on I-72
-
No injuries in EIU dorm attic fire
-
Police: Woman stole money from accounts, forged signatures
-
Decatur's Darius Adams tearing up CBA
-
FBI wanted fugitive captured in Danville
-
Season preview: MacArthur Generals
-
Owner calls accidental fire avoidable
-
Local stars Branyan, Harman weigh Division-I offers
-
12-year-old shot in Decatur neighborhood
-
Current Events
-
Spirit of Giving
Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T
-
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-