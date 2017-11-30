Decatur's Darius Adams tearing up CBA

CHINA -- The hits keep on coming for MacArthur graduate Darius Adams. First it was Chinese Basketball Association Finals MVP, then FIBA Champions Cup MVP. Now Darius Adams finds himself statistically on top of the league that boasts the most former NBA players of any overseas.



Adams' social media handle is @Mr_MakeItLukEZ and he's done just that this season, leading the league with 40.6 points per game to go with 6.5 assists (5th), 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals (T-4th). He's shooting .454 from the floor and connecting on .377 from long range.



Making Adams' achievements all the more noteworthy is the bulging list of former NBA players over whom he ranks: Brandon Jennings, Ty Lawson, Jimmer Fredette, MarShon Brooks, Jared Sullinger, Luis Scola, JJ Hickson, Carl Landry, Tyler Hansbrough and on and on.



This, after Adams began his college career at the juco level with Lincoln College and then still wasn't given an opportunity at the Division-I level. Even after starring at the Division-II level, Adams was forced to work his way into a spot in the coveted European leagues. He began his professional career in Venezuela and the Dominican Republic before landing in Ukraine and eventually Spain before his current place with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers.