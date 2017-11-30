Car crashes into Champaign CVS

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A car crashed into a CVS store in Champaign early Thursday morning, according to Champaign police.

Police say they were called to the scene around 10:15 a.m. for the vehicle that drove into the CVS in the 100 block of West Greet Street.

A woman told police that she mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal and drove through the front door.

Officials called for an ambulance and transported the sole occupant to the hospital to be checked out for a complaint of back pain.

No one else was injured, police say. It's not clear if the store will be closed.