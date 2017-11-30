Car crashes into Champaign CVS

Posted:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A car crashed into a CVS store in Champaign early Thursday morning, according to Champaign police. 

Police say they were called to the scene around 10:15 a.m. for the vehicle that drove into the CVS in the 100 block of West Greet Street. 

A woman told police that she mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal and drove through the front door. 

Officials called for an ambulance and transported the sole occupant to the hospital to be checked out for a complaint of back pain. 

No one else was injured, police say. It's not clear if the store will be closed. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More