URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A new employee has joined the Urbana police force this week.

The Urbana Police Department welcomed a new officer who in his spare time likes to play with tennis balls, get belly rubs and eat all of his kibble. Their new K9 officer started this week.

Axel is assigned to be Officer Links' partner. Axel is trained in narcotics detection, tracking, article searches and obedience.

Links and Axel will be out on the streets this week.