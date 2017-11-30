RECALL: Threat of mold on clay craft kit toys

(WAND) - A risk of mold exposure has prompted Toys'R'Us to recall about 6,000 clay craft kits.

The recall involves "Totally Me!" clay craft kits. They are sold at both Toys'R'Us and Babies'R'Us.

Mold can be present in the clay and pose the risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.

Toys'R'Us has received three reports of mold in the clay, but no injuries have been reported.  

Consumers should stop using the product and return it to stores for a full refund or store credit.

