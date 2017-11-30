Police: Four bomb threats may be connected

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield police say school bomb threats this week could be related.

In an effort to be cautious, district leaders say they evacuated Southeast High School students and staff to Spartan Field after a bomb threat came in with a Thursday phone call at 1:20 p.m. Students returned to class at about 2:30 p.m after leaders called an all-clear.

Police say a second threat happened at Springfield High School Thursday, in which detectives and dogs searched the school and did not find any real threat. Officers say this happened near the end of the school day, prompting a slightly early dismissal for Springfield High School students.

Police say it's possible Thursday's reported threats at Springfield and Southeast high schools are related to bomb threats at Grant Middle School and Springfield High School on Tuesday. Officers evacuated those two schools for safety reasons.

Springfield police are continuing to investigate this week.