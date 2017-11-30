PREVIEW: Illini, red hot Jordan set for conference opener against Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN -- The Illini will look to bounce back from a tough loss at Wake Forest when they travel to Rosemont to face Northwestern in the Big Ten opener Friday at 8 p.m. (CT).

Junior guard Aaron Jordan, who scored a career-high 20 points Tuesday, will look to stay red hot. Jordan currently leads the country in three-point percentage (.655), and has connected on 12 of his last 15 three-point attempts.

Click the video above for Noah Newman's game preview, including a look at Jordan's eye popping start.