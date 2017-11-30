Free flu vaccine clinics to open in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Chances for a free flu shot are coming to the Springfield community.

People interested in taking advantage of the vaccination opportunity can visit the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Wellness on Wheels van from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at Helping Hands (1023 E. Washington St.). Springfield’s Winter Warming Center (1019 E. Madison St.) is also offering flu shots from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

"One of the best ways to avoid getting sick during flu season is to get an annual flu vaccine," said Rep. Sue Scherer. "Increasing the number of people who receive a flu shot also helps those around them stay healthy, including seniors, young children, pregnant women and people with certain health conditions that make them more vulnerable to serious flu complications."

Scherer announced the vaccine clinics as part of National Influenza Vaccination Week, which starts on Dec. 3.

People who come to the clinics need to have a photo ID and an insurance or Medicaid card.