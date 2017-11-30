Police search for Subway robbery suspect

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police say someone stole money from a Subway restaurant this week.

Officers report a man went into the business (100 block of S. Gilbert St., Danville) just before 5 p.m. Wednesday and demanded money from workers. Police say the people behind the counter gave him an unknown amount of cash before he took off from the scene.

A worker told police the suspect acted like he had a weapon but never actually showed one.

Police say the man was driving a silver GMC Envoy. They say he stands at 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair. The suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt, brown pants and a baseball hat when the crime happened.

Danville police want anyone with information on this crime to call them at (217)431-2250. Vermilion County Crime Stoppers can be reached at (217)446-TIPS.