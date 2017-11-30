Lincoln portrait to hang in Champaign courtroom

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A new portrait of President Abraham Lincoln will be hung in Champaign County and the county will hold a celebration.

It’s also a way for Champaign County to kick off a year long celebration of the 200th anniversary of our state. The dedication of the portrait of President Lincoln will happen Dec. 1 at the county courthouse.

The ceremony will be put on by Champaign County's Lincoln Legacy Committee and the Illinois State Historical Society. It will start at 2:30 p.m. In addition to commemorating President Lincoln, the ceremony will also remember a Champaign County woman who died too soon.

Just like Lincoln's life came to an early end at the hands of John Wilkes Booth on April 15, 1865, Jennifer Tucker, a 1994 graduate of Rantoul Township High School, died unexpectedly at 39 on July 28, 2015.

When hen the Tuckers learned about the Lincoln photo project, they volunteered to sponsor the photo in commemoration of their daughter's life.

"We decided this would be an appropriate way to memorialize our daughter," Kent Tucker told the Champaign News Gazette. "This is about Jennifer." After an ensemble from Urbana High School sings the Illinois state song, a retired Bloomington attorney, Guy Fraker, will present a talk on the history of the photo. Following a few remarks by Furry and Kent Tucker, a plaque under the photo will be unveiled.

Then everybody will head outside the courthouse, where the official Illinois Bicentennial flag will be raised.