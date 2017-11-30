Police: Burglary suspect stole electronics from homes

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect in two home burglaries is behind bars in Macon County.

Decatur police have investigated both cases since February. On the afternoon of Feb. 19, officers say a homeowner in the 1200 block of East Walnut St. reported broken glass in his front door. That person says someone came into his house and stole a Playstation 3 with a controller, diapers, a clothing basket, a three-pack of underwear and another three-pack of shirts.

On Feb. 22, police say someone broke a homeowner’s bedroom window and stole a Vizio TV, diapers, football trading cards, a Craftsman tool set and other items. That house is located in the 1400 block of N. Jasper St.

Police say they collected blood samples from both crime scenes and used DNA analysis to connect Lee Liggins, 52, to the crimes. He’s facing two residential burglary charges.