BB gun damage leaves community on edge

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police arrested three teenagers in connection to damaging property by shooting a BB gun.

Police believe the teens may have a connection to other recent BB gun crimes.

Sergeant Steven Carroll with the Decatur Police Criminal Investigations Division says when there are a rash of crimes of a similar nature like this incident, police investigate to see if they are connected.

The most recent BB gun shooting damaged cars and trailer windows in Harrison Trailer Park in Decatur. Police responded just after midnight on Friday, November 24. They received multiple reports of damage.

Carroll says while at the scene, an officer left to pull over a vehicle that had sped away from the area where the damage occurred. He says the officer found evidence in the car linking the three teenagers to the crime. Police arrested two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old juvenile for the crime. The adults were each charged with three counts of criminal damage to property under $500 and ordered to appear in court.

Chrissa Schroth, the neighbor of the woman whose car window was shot at, says her children were inside her home not even 13 feet away from the car that was shot. She says, "Decatur is just not safe anymore." She said she feared her children or neighbors could have gotten injured.