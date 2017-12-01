Illinoisans gather for prayer, remembering loved ones

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – People in Decatur once again came together to remember their loved ones.

For the 28th consecutive year, the “One Light to Remember” program came back to Decatur Memorial Hospital, with the goal of helping people remember the family and friends they’ve lost. The people on hand took part in music and prayer events.

It costs $10 for a person to take part in the program.

“All of the money that we make in this program goes to our hospice fund, which helps other people who are experiencing loss as well,” said Decatur Memorial Foundation Executive Director Karen Schneller. “So while people who come are finding comfort for themselves, they’re offering comfort to others.”

Organizers say light on the DMH campus symbolizes a loved one. Each person in the program received a keepsake remembrance card with that person’s name on it in calligraphy.

