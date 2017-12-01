Woman arrested for battering officer

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Police have arrested a woman for battering a female after an incident in Mattoon.

Police say 39-year-old Cindy L. Prather of Mattoon was arrested in the 1000 block of Moultrie around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area for a reported domestic violence report. They say Prather became upset and kicked an officer.

She was preliminarily charged with aggravated battery to a police officer. Officers booked her into the Coles County Jail.