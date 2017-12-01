Tow truck driver killed on interstate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A tow truck driver was hit and killed on Interstate 72 on Friday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

ISP said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-72 near mile marker 93 just before 10 a.m. That's just east of Veterans Parkway.

According to the investigation, a black Jeep Utility vehicle was traveling west when they veered to the right and struck a disabled vehicle and the tow truck driver. The jeep then rolled onto the driver side and onto it's top before coming to a stop on the right shoulder of I-72.

The tow truck driver was out of his vehicle attempting to load the disabled vehicle off of the interstate. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the jeep was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. Their condition was not immediately known.

The right lane of I-72 near mile marker 93 will be closed until 2:30 p.m.

The name of the tow truck driver was not released, pending notification.