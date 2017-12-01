Lawmakers eye managed care deal

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Illinois House and Senate lawmakers have scheduled hearings next week to get more information on a controversial managed care overhaul.

In November, the Rauner administration finalized deals with seven private insurers that could cost the state $15 billion. Democratic and Republican members of the general assembly criticized the move saying the administration failed to go through the normal procurement process.

“It’s ballooning costs which came in billions of dollars over what we were told it was going to be,” State Senator Andy Manar told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “We can not be in a situation where individuals and working families don’t have health care options because of a botched contract on the part of the Rauner administration.”

The new program, called HealthChoice Illinois, will start on January 1st.