Board president: Lincoln Square Theatre "will" be back

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The president of the Lincoln Square Theatre’s board says the building “will be back” and will host shows again.

The historic theater closed after its boiler went out about a year ago. Board president Greg Sullivan said Friday the boiler is damaged beyond repair and that, while the board has not yet received official bids to replace it, he estimates the replacement would cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Speaking by phone after a board meeting, Sullivan said heating the theater with its rooftop units would be too expensive and would cost up to $5,000 a month. Still, Sullivan said the theater has been winterized and that workers in recent years have made improvements to the landmark building.

“It’s not that far from being ready,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the board’s next step will be to start a fundraising campaign and that some potential donors have already approached the board but have not yet made donations.

Ultimately, Sullivan said the theater “will recover” and shows in the landmark building would be a valuable part of the city’s downtown.