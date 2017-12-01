1 dead in pickup truck rollover crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police say a driver lost their life in a Vermilion County rollover crash.

Troopers say It happened after 11:40 a.m. Friday near mile post 200 on Interstate 74, when the driver lost control of a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck. They say the car rolled several times before landing on its roof in the median.

Investigators are waiting to release that driver’s name until hearing from the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office. A passenger in the Dodge, identified as 51-year-old Oakwood man Jeffery Crow, went to the hospital an injury that troopers say is non-life threatening.

Troopers say both people in the truck had seat belts on.

WAND-TV will update this developing story as new details are released.

