Heavy damage left behind in house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters say a house fire caused serious damage in Springfield on Friday.

Crews say they had to cut a vent hole in the roof of a house in the 3300 block of South Butler St. as they fought flames in the afternoon. Firefighters say the fire left behind heavy smoke damage and structural damage, along with major charring at the back of the house. Investigators could not provide a dollar amount for damage in the fire.

Firefighters began heading to the scene just before 2 p.m. They had the flames under control in about 30 minutes.

Houses on both sides of the heavily damaged house dealt with exterior heat damage.

Fire crews say the flames did not cause any injuries. They needed about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.

Firefighters say the fire remains under investigation on Friday evening.