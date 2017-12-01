CONFERENCE SHAKEUP: 15 schools withdrawing from Little Okaw

Arcola, Argenta-Oreana, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond, Bement, Blue Ridge, Cerro Gordo, Cumberland, LSA, Kansas, Oakland, Okaw Valley, Sangamon Valley, Shiloh, Villa Grove, and Heritage have provided letters to withdraw from the Little Okaw Valley Conference after the 2019 school year.

"The Little Okaw Valley Conference has a rich history of excellence in academics and athletics," LOVC president Matt Shoaff said in a press release Friday. "At this time, there is restructuring of the conference and schools are doing what they feel is in the best interest of their students and communities. These 15 schools will not be members of the LOVC effective June 30th, 2019."

The only schools not withdrawing from the conference are Martinsville, Palestine, and Oblong.