Season preview: Mt. Zion Braves

MT. ZION -- Head coach Bryon Graven says his Braves are not rebuilding, but reloading after one of the best seasons in school history.

Sharpshooting Quincy commit Jonah Smith and six other seniors are back from a team that went all the way to the sweet sixteen last season.

The Braves are preparing for Tuesday's conference opener at Mahomet-Seymour, after going 1-2 last week at the Decatur Turkey Tourney.

Click the video above to hear from Graven about his expectations for this group and the upcoming season.