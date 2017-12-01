CWLP Winter Heating Bill Assistance

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WAND) - CWLP RELIEF Program to help customers pay winter heating bills. This marks the 33rd year for Project Relief to provide financial assistance to customers with winter heating bills.

Project RELIEF donations are collected primarily from CWLP customers who add $1 or more to their monthly bill along with CWLP employee payroll contributions. Since the program's inception over 4,000 applications have been approved. Last year just under $34,000 was allocated to the utility bills of 170 families.

The first step in applying for assistance from Project RELIEF is to call the CWLP Project RELIEF Office at 789-2414 on or after December 1st. Customers meeting the minimum eligibility requirements will be scheduled for a meeting with Fifth Street Renaissance, the program administrator.

All funds that are received for Project RELIEF go directly to those in need, without any amount being used to cover administrative costs. Individuals can

Sign up to donate online, https://www.cwlp.com/ServicesHome/ServicesInformation/ProjectRelief.aspx

Those who would prefer to make a one-time contribution can mail a check made out to Project RELIEF to Fifth Street Renaissance at 1315 N. Fifth Street., Springfield, IL 62702. Customers can begin applying for assistance from Project RELIEF on December 1st. Most funds are exhausted by April 1.