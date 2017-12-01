Stabbing murder conviction reached in new trial

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – For the second time, a jury found a Springfield man guilty of killing his mother.

Michael Seal, 46, faced charges of stabbing his mother, 53-year-old Darla Key, in a North Dirksen Parkway mobile home in Nov. 2009. A jury initially found him guilty in 2012, but the Illinois state appellate court dropped the conviction in 2015 because of a technicality.

That initial conviction led to a 40-year prison sentence.

Seal admitted during his first trial that he can become violent when he drinks. He became upset when Key created a list of rules for him in the mobile home that they shared.

Seal represented himself in a three-day trial that started Monday. The jury convicted him of first-degree murder.

Seal’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2018.