Central Illinois mayors nominated to aquifer task force

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe has been recommended by State Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) for an appointment to the Mahomet Aquifer Task Force. The Governor has the ultimate authority over the appointments to the Task Force but has asked for local recommendations. The Mahomet Aquifer is Decatur's backup water supply.

Rose also nominated Champaign Mayor Deb Frank-Feinen, Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin, Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner, Heyworth Mayor Todd Zalucha, Normal Mayor Chris Koos, Rantoul Mayor Charles Smith, Piatt County State's Attorney Dana Rhoades, Champaign County Healthcare Consumers Director Claudia Lenhoff, and Jim Risley of Mahomet.

The Mahomet Aquifer Task Force will be comprised of several legislators, one of them being Rose, people representing health care, environment, industry, labor, farming, and water organizations. Seven members of the Mahomet Aquifer Task Force must be people representing local government bodies located over the Mahomet Aquifer. Members will not be paid.

Helping ensure high quality, clean drinking water for people in Central Illinois for generations is the requirement of the Mahomet Aquifer Task Force, which was developed through legislation (SB 611) co-sponsored by Rose this past spring. It was signed into law by Gov. Rauner on Aug. 25.

Specifically, the Mahomet Aquifer Task Force must: Develop a state plan to maintain the groundwater quality of the Mahomet Aquifer; Identify potential and current contamination threats to the water quality of the Mahomet Aquifer; Identify actions that might be taken to ensure the long-term protection of the Mahomet Aquifer; Make legislative recommendations for future protection of the Mahomet Aquifer.