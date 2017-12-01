Children met with Santa, ate food in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Kids in central Illinois had a chance to visit with Santa on Friday night.

He took part in a "Cocoa and Cookies" event at the Children’s Museum of Illinois, which featured an evening of fun for the community. Children were able to eat some sweet treats, take part in making an edible science project and listen to a holiday story.

The event happened from 6-8 p.m.

“We like to do things for families that are members and also non-members,” said museum executive director Amber Kaylor. “We want them to come in and experience the museum and have a little something extra. So it’s your museum admission. The museum is open for play and you’re getting that experience, but you’re also getting some additional crafts and activities.”