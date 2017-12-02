Illinois drops Big Ten opener at Northwestern

Illinois drops Big Ten opener at NorthwesternPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Coroner names driver killed in crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A tow truck driver was hit and killed on Interstate 72 on Friday morning, according to Illinois State Police.
-
1 dead in pickup truck rollover crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police say a driver lost their life in a Vermilion County rollover crash.
-
Police: Woman stole money from accounts, forged signatures
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A credit union employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers.
-
Stabbing murder conviction reached in new trial
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – For the second time, a jury found a Springfield man guilty of killing his mother.
-
Chance to become a permanent 'South Park' character
The creators of Comedy Central's show 'South Park' are offering to turn you into a permanent character.
-
FBI wanted fugitive captured in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect on the FBI’s most wanted list was arrested in Danville, according to Danville police.
-
Sexual abuse charge details revealed in testimony against coach
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Court testimony revealed details about sexual assault accusations filed against a former AAU basketball coach.
-
1 dead, 1 critical in rollover crash on I-72
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police say one person died after a rollover crash on Tuesday evening.
-
Central Illinois mayors nominated to aquifer task force
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Mayor, Julie Moore Wolfe has been recommended by State Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) for an appointment to the Mahomet Aquifer Task Force.
-
Illinois lawmakers discuss legal marijuana
CHICAGO, Ill (WAND)- Should Illinois legalize marijuana? That was the topic of discussion at joint House and Senate committee Tuesday.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
FBI wanted fugitive captured in Danville
-
1 dead, 1 critical in rollover crash on I-72
-
1 dead in pickup truck rollover crash
-
Heavy damage left behind in house fire
-
Police: Woman stole money from accounts, forged signatures
-
-
Oakwood Tattoo hosts 'Toys for Tats' drive
-
Stabbing murder conviction reached in new trial
-
Woman gives birth at Casey's General Store in Moweaqua
-
EXCLUSIVE: Babies Behind Bars
-
Current Events
-
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-