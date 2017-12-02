Santa came to town for a good cause

Santa came to town for a good causePosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Coroner names driver killed in crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A tow truck driver was hit and killed on Interstate 72 on Friday morning, according to Illinois State Police.
-
1 dead in pickup truck rollover crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police say a driver lost their life in a Vermilion County rollover crash.
-
Police: Woman stole money from accounts, forged signatures
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A credit union employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers.
-
Chance to become a permanent 'South Park' character
The creators of Comedy Central's show 'South Park' are offering to turn you into a permanent character.
-
Sexual abuse charge details revealed in testimony against coach
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Court testimony revealed details about sexual assault accusations filed against a former AAU basketball coach.
-
Stabbing murder conviction reached in new trial
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – For the second time, a jury found a Springfield man guilty of killing his mother.
Our Staff
-
FBI wanted fugitive captured in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect on the FBI’s most wanted list was arrested in Danville, according to Danville police.
-
Illinois lawmakers discuss legal marijuana
CHICAGO, Ill (WAND)- Should Illinois legalize marijuana? That was the topic of discussion at joint House and Senate committee Tuesday.
-
Police: Man's truck nearly hit pedestrian
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested a man who they say nearly crashed his car into someone.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
The Fabric Cobbler finds growth in Forsyth
-
1 dead in pickup truck rollover crash
-
-
Underwood, Lucas react to loss at Northwestern
-
Del Carmen's East plans to reopen in new building
-
The Right Track: Saving Lives
-
Boy in critical condition after being burned
-
Part 3: Friday Frenzy
-
Emotional outburst at accused scholar kidnapping arraignment
-
Friday Frenzy, Part 3: 10/13/2017
-
Current Events
-
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-