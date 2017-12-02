Santa came to town for a good cause

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - Saturday afternoon, Santa stopped at the American Legion in Sullivan to help with a Dove fundraiser.

Dove raised money for the Moultrie County Domestic Violence Program with a holiday party.

Families were able to attend and visit with Santa before and after the Sullivan parade. Kids were able to decorate cookies and ornaments for free.

There was also a 50/50 raffle and silent auction. All of the money raised went to Dove's Moultrie County Domestic Violence Program. 

