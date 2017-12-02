Celebrating one year on the air

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A radio station in Decatur is celebrating 1 year on the air.

The Love Life Community Radio, 107.9, has been active in the Decatur Community and giving back in many ways. The station works to impact Decatur, but broadcasting community events.

Alexander Martin, the station DJ, says, " This station is getting the community involved." Martin explains that some of the sessions they talk about really motive and move members of the Decatur Community.

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

