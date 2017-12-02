Celebrating one year on the air

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A radio station in Decatur is celebrating 1 year on the air.

The Love Life Community Radio, 107.9, has been active in the Decatur Community and giving back in many ways. The station works to impact Decatur, but broadcasting community events.

Alexander Martin, the station DJ, says, " This station is getting the community involved." Martin explains that some of the sessions they talk about really motive and move members of the Decatur Community.