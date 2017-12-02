30 beds donated to families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Slumberland and the Parent Help Line at H.S.H.S. St. John's Children Hospital partnered up once again to donate beds to families in need for the holidays.

Slumberland donated 30 twin bed mattresses, box springs and bed frames, while the Parent Help Line donated sheets for each bed as well as a $25 Wal-Mart gift card. The Parent Help Line also helped select bed recipients.

They have done the holiday bed giveaway for the past 5 years.

