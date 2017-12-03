Crash on Interstate 57 leaves two dead

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say two people are dead after a Saturday evening crash.

Champaign County Coroner says, 83-year-old Shirley Klitzing died after officials say, she was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Interstate-57 in Effingham, when she struck a semi tractor-trailer head on. Officials say the woman was airlifted to the hospital and later died.

Illinois State Police say, 68-year-old Richard Messerve of Mayer Arizona was driver of the semi. He was pronounced dead at the scene.