Crash on Interstate 57 leaves two dead

Updated:

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say two people are dead after a Saturday evening crash. 

Champaign County Coroner says, 83-year-old Shirley Klitzing died after officials say, she was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Interstate-57 in Effingham, when she struck a semi tractor-trailer head on. Officials say the woman was airlifted to the hospital and later died. 

Illinois State Police say, 68-year-old Richard Messerve of Mayer Arizona was driver of the semi. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

