Name announced for Bicentennial beer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Bicentennial Commission announced the name for the celebration beer Sunday in front of members invited to a private event.

Hand of Fate Brewing Company was selected during the Illinois State Fair to be the honorary brewer for the beer. The brewery asked customers to help come up with names, and the Bicentennial Commission selected from the names Hand of Fate Brewing Company gave them. The official name of the beer is 1818 Prairie State... Farmhouse Ale.

The brewery is located in Petersburg, Illinois.

