Bicentennial celebration kickoff

Bicentennial celebration kickoffPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Coroner names driver killed in crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A tow truck driver was hit and killed on Interstate 72 on Friday morning, according to Illinois State Police.
-
Police: Woman stole money from accounts, forged signatures
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A credit union employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers.
-
A crash on Interstate 57 leaves two dead
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say two people are dead after a Saturday evening crash.
-
1 dead in pickup truck rollover crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police say a driver lost their life in a Vermilion County rollover crash.
-
Chance to become a permanent 'South Park' character
The creators of Comedy Central's show 'South Park' are offering to turn you into a permanent character.
Police: Man angry about parking stabbed 2, mowed down others
Police say a man driving down a New York City street struck at least four people, killing one and critically injuring three.
-
Sexual abuse charge details revealed in testimony against coach
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Court testimony revealed details about sexual assault accusations filed against a former AAU basketball coach.
-
Celebrating one year on the air
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A radio station in Decatur is celebrating 1 year on the air.
-
Stabbing murder conviction reached in new trial
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – For the second time, a jury found a Springfield man guilty of killing his mother.
-
Illinois lawmakers discuss legal marijuana
CHICAGO, Ill (WAND)- Should Illinois legalize marijuana? That was the topic of discussion at joint House and Senate committee Tuesday.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Del Carmen's East plans to reopen in new building
-
Decatur's Darius Adams tearing up CBA
-
Lawmakers eye managed care deal
-
FBI wanted fugitive captured in Danville
-
Celebrating one year on the air
-
The Fabric Cobbler finds growth in Forsyth
-
Santa came to town for a good cause
-
1 dead in Decatur apartment fire
-
Underwood, Lucas react to loss at Northwestern
-
A hunting trip for people with disabilities
-
Current Events
-
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-