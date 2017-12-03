Illini comeback falls short against Maryland

CHAMPAIGN -- For the second game in a row the Illini came up short in an overtime thriller, falling to Maryland 92-91 in the Big Ten home opener Sunday.

In a game that was truly a tale of two halves, the Illini (6-3, 0-2) came from 22 points down and took the lead on a Mark Alstork three-pointer with 1:51 left in regulation.

Maryland (7-3, 1-1) tied the game on a Bruno Fernando putback as time expired, and eventually scored the winning point on an Anthony Cowan free throw with .6 seconds left in overtime.

Illinois will look to snap a three game skid against Austin Peay at home on Wednesday (7 p.m., BTN).