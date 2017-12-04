2 trucks crash on I-55 northbound

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - All lanes of Interstate 55 are back open after a crash that stalled traffic for over five hours on Monday morning.

Illinois State Police say, a crash in the northbound lanes of I-55 near the 89 mile marker happened just after 5 a.m. That's just north of Lake Springfield.

According to police, two tractor trailer trucks collided. A white box trailer was traveling north in the center lane and a tanker trailer was also traveling north in the same location. For an unknown reason the white box trailer veered into the right lane in front of the tanker trailer, which caused the trucks to collide.

Luckily no injuries were reported. However clean up of the crash took crews several hours.

All lanes reopened just before 11 a.m.