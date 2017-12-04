Crime Stoppers offering reward for bomb threat tips

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A group of officials held a press conference on Monday morning after several reports of bomb threats came into Springfield schools in the past few weeks.

District 186, Springfield Police Department and Crime Stoppers held the joint press conference to discuss their efforts to end the ongoing bomb threats that have been called into schools.

Crime Stoppers said they will now offer a $500 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible. The max amount a tipster could get is up to $2,500.

Police say the individual arrested will be charged with a felony.

School officials say they don't know who has been making calls to schools. Each time, the caller says they will bomb the school that they call into. Each call has prompted an evacuation of the school.

At least four bomb threats were called in just last week to Lanphier High School, Southeast High School, Grant Middle School and Springfield High School.

Police couldn't say that the recent bomb threats were connected to previous bomb threats in which a juvenile was arrested.