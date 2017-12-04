All-clear given to end capitol bomb threat

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police have issued an all-clear at the end of a bomb threat situation in Springfield.

Police evacuated the state capitol building on Monday afternoon. Officers moved people out of the structure at around 2:45 pm.

Officers say the search ended without anything found. A bomb squad and K-9 officers searched the building after Illinois leaders decided the threat was credible enough for an evacuation.

The all-clear call came in after 5 p.m.

