Road crisis for state affects Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Once the state passed a budget in the summer, $300 million dollars was taken away from state road repairs.

This amount could affect Decatur and all of the many state roads that run through and around the city. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe says, "You'll notice as you drive down the road there are a lot of bumps and potholes and we do our best to keep up , but those are state highways so they are the state's responsibility. When you cut state dollars for roads, which all of that is supposed to be directly out of the gas tax that we pay, it should be going into roads and coming back to us and we're hurting."

The Mayor says all of the city roads will still be maintained through city dollars.

