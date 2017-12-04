Chest stabbing death prompts investigation

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – A man’s stabbing death has led to an investigation by Bloomington police.

Officers say 21-year-old Cullen Hedrick died after 1:20 p.m. Saturday while in medical care at OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center. Police say someone stabbed him in the chest earlier that day.

A Facebook post from Bloomington police says a McLean County autopsy confirmed a stabbing as the cause of Hedrick’s death.

Police say they think the stabbing could be connected to an unspecified event that happened on Bloomington’s 23rd Street. Officers say they’re interviewing people who they believe might know something about what happened.

Police say the stabbing is an isolated attack, adding the public does not face any immediate threat. Officers are investigating the case this week.

Anyone with information should call Detective Jared Roth at (309)434-2379 or Detective Tim Power at (309)434-2579. Anonymous tips can be sent to McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309)828-1111.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.