Police: Man escaped hospital, ran from officers

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an assault suspect ran away from hospital care and led officers on a chase.

A sworn statement from Decatur police says Nicholas Hollingsworth, 30, and a woman began arguing Sunday morning at a home in the 2000 block of East Roosevelt Avenue in Decatur. During a fight, police say Hollingsworth threw the woman’s phone and broke the screen, then put a kitchen knife to his own throat and threatened to kill himself. Officers say Hollingsworth pinned the woman’s arms against a wall at one point.

Police came to the scene after someone who lives at the same address saw the fight happen. They say Hollingsworth pointed the same knife at the woman’s midsection, saying he would not let police inside. Officers say he threatened to stab her if she couldn’t be quiet.

Police say they then broke open a window and came into the house to dissolve the situation.

Hollingsworth then went to the hospital, where police say he needed emergency room treatment for unknown injuries. He’s accused of running from his room at St. Mary’s Hospital and leaving the building.

The family of Kyle Fulk became involved in the situation at that point. Fulk talked with WAND-TV and described how his parents watched Hollingsworth leave the hospital and run down the street toward his house.

Fulk says his parents were concerned and went to check on him. That's when he says they saw Hollingsworth standing on a porch. Fulk says Hollingsworth approached him and tried to start a fight.

He says his dog, a german shepherd named Ava, defended him. He says Ava took off after Hollingsworth before a car hit her and claimed her life.

"The worst was definitely watching it happen," Fulk said. "(I had to) hold her while she left me. So I know (to) just hold her for her last minute."

Police say they caught up with Hollingsworth after 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Riverside Avenue. The sworn statement says Hollingsworth ran from officers and jumped a fence before police eventually made an arrest.

Hollingsworth is facing charges for domestic battery, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault and criminal damage after police say the way he opened a hospital door left a hole in a wall. His bond is set at $50,000 in Macon County.