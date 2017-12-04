Cell phone stolen in home invasion

Posted:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police say three men broke into a woman’s home in a robbery.

Bloomington officers say it happened after midnight on Sunday, Dec. 3 in the 3000 block of Rudder Lane. They say the person in the house was sleeping when three men forced their way into her front door.

Police say the men threatened the woman with a handgun, demanded money and left the scene. Officers say the robbery did not cause any injuries.

Police say the three suspects are black men. They did not provide any other descriptive details.

People with information on this home invasion should call Bloomington Detective Matt Dick at (309)434-2475. He can also be reached at mdick@cityblm.org.

Tips can go to McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309)828-1111. 

