Police: Woman stole money from school group

CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois woman stands accused of stealing from a parent-teacher organization.

Police say Glenarm woman Angela Wiser, 37, stole over $10,000 from a PTO group at Ball-Chatham Glenwood Elementary School. Officers say her theft charge is rated as a Class 2 felony.

If Illinois courts find Wiser guilty, she could spend up to 7 years in prison.

Chatham police say a warrant came from Sangamon County for Wiser’s arrest. Her bond is set at $50,000.

Chatham officers are investigating the theft case.

