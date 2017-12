CERRO GORDO -- St. Teresa and Meridian stole the show on day one of the Macon County tournament at Cerro Gordo High School.

The Bulldogs beat Sangamon Valley 74-33, while the Hawks knocked off Argenta-Oreana 82-63. The two teams will meet in the semifinals Thursday at 5:30.

Tuesday's quarterfinal match-ups feature Central A&M and Cerro Gordo/Bement, followed by Warrensburg-Latham and Maroa-Forsyth.