Sexual assault reported on U of I campus

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Another sexual assault is under investigation at the University of Illinois.

Campus police say someone tried to attack two students during a weekend event. Officers say the suspect did sexually assault one student and attempted to assault another.

Police say it happened Saturday, Dec. 2 at around 8:45 p.m. in Foellinger Auditorium. That building is located at 709 S. Mathews Ave. in Urbana.

Officers say both victims described the suspect as a white man with brown hair. They say he was wearing a hockey jersey. The Campus Security Authority identified a suspect, but it’s unclear if that person is the same one the victims described.

Anyone with information should call University of Illinois police at (217)333-1216. Anonymous tips can go to the Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217)373-8477.