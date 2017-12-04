Sexual assault reported on U of I campus

Posted:

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Another sexual assault is under investigation at the University of Illinois.

Campus police say someone tried to attack two students during a weekend event. Officers say the suspect did sexually assault one student and attempted to assault another.

Police say it happened Saturday, Dec. 2 at around 8:45 p.m. in Foellinger Auditorium. That building is located at 709 S. Mathews Ave. in Urbana.

Officers say both victims described the suspect as a white man with brown hair. They say he was wearing a hockey jersey. The Campus Security Authority identified a suspect, but it’s unclear if that person is the same one the victims described.

Anyone with information should call University of Illinois police at (217)333-1216. Anonymous tips can go to the Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217)373-8477.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More